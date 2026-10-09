The Great Sea Interconnector project is “no longer merely a Greek and Cypriot project” but a “European project”, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday, of the cable which, if completed, will link the energy grids of Cyprus, Greece, and Israel.

“It was European from the very start, as I would remind you that it received over €600 million in European subsidies, and now of course, with the participation of France and the French investment firm Meridiam as the project’s majority shareholder, you can see that this project is also of political and economic interest to the friendly nation, France,” he told television channel Skai.

He also made reference to United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s comments on the matter a day prior, saying that “Rubio also stated clearly that the United States supports these interconnection projects”.

“They support them, I believe, for the right reasons. Specifically, because the project could eventually extend as far as Israel, something which is obviously of particular interest to the United States,” he said.

More to follow…