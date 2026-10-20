Cyprus is stepping up efforts to attract Chinese shipping business, with Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanolis holding talks with major maritime companies in Shanghai while calling for international environmental rules that protect the industry’s competitiveness.

Speaking at the 10th Annual Capital Link International Shipping Forum in Pudong on Tuesday, October 20, Hadjimanolis joined Greek Maritime Affairs Minister Vassilis Kikilias for a ministerial discussion on the challenges facing global shipping, from investment and regulation to decarbonisation.

With shipowners facing growing pressure to modernise their fleets, she stressed that governments must provide the certainty businesses need to make long-term investment decisions.

“In today’s changing maritime landscape, competitiveness depends on stability, predictability and the ability to adapt,” Hadjimanolis said, adding that “Cyprus is committed to providing a reliable business environment that supports investment and long-term growth.”

She also emphasised Cyprus’ position as an EU member state and member of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Council, arguing that shipping regulations should be practical, internationally consistent and capable of supporting the industry’s transition.

“We believe that sustainability and competitiveness must go hand in hand,” she explained, concluding that shipping must be able to embrace the green and digital transition “while remaining competitive.”

Her remarks followed a series of meetings with Chinese shipowners, shipbrokers and shipbuilding companies, during which Cyprus sought to strengthen existing commercial relationships and explore opportunities for further cooperation.

Among the most significant was a meeting with COSCO SHIPPING Heavy Industry, where Hadjimanolis held discussions with vice-president Swem Sun and senior management on expanding maritime ties between Cyprus and China.

She was accompanied by Cyprus’ ambassador to China, Koula Sophianou, and Cyprus Union of Shipowners (CUS) president Polys Hajioannou, who also joined meetings with executives from Guohang Shipping Ocean Group and New Yangtze Navigation.

The delegation additionally met Vasilis Koutroulis, chief executive of Seaborne Shipbrokers S.A., as part of its efforts to expand contacts across China’s shipping industry.

Earlier in Shanghai, Hadjimanolis had met representatives of Dalian Trawind Shipping and Fortuna Shipbrokers, presenting the advantages of the Cyprus flag and answering questions about the opportunities available to shipowners considering the country’s registry.

Those discussions followed a meeting with Wang Qian, vice-director of the Shanghai Pudong New Area Commission of Commerce and Shipping Service Office, during which the two sides examined the importance of international maritime forums in bringing governments and shipping businesses closer together.

Beyond the commercial meetings, Hadjimanolis also represented Cyprus at the North Bund Forum 2026, following an invitation from the Chinese government.

The event, held on October 20 and 21, brings together government representatives and industry executives to examine maritime security, supply chain resilience, ship financing, digitalisation and the transition towards cleaner shipping.

Addressing participants, the deputy minister drew attention to the relationship between Cyprus and China, which this year marks 55 years of diplomatic relations and five years of strategic partnership.

She reaffirmed Cyprus’ intention to strengthen cooperation with Beijing, particularly in shipping, while supporting closer relations between China and Europe.

The discussions also come ahead of a planned visit by President Nikos Christodoulides to China in early 2027, which is expected to provide another opportunity to expand bilateral cooperation.

The President announced the visit during talks with Chinese Vice-President Han Zheng in New York on September 25, when both sides expressed their intention to strengthen the countries’ strategic partnership.

Meanwhile, Greece is pursuing its own maritime cooperation agenda with China, with Kikilias meeting Chinese Transport Minister Liu Wei in Shanghai following his earlier visit to Japan.

Their discussions focused on the relationship between Greek shipowners and Chinese shipyards, particularly the substantial number and size of vessels ordered by Greek shipping companies.

Kikilias also proposed exploring opportunities for Greek marine equipment manufacturers to participate in shipbuilding projects in China, potentially opening additional business for companies supplying the international shipping industry.

However, the talks extended beyond commercial interests to the growing risks facing maritime transport.

Kikilias reiterated Greece’s commitment to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and expressed serious concern about the consequences of geopolitical tensions for freedom of navigation.

He also condemned attacks against seafarers and commercial vessels, underlining the importance of protecting maritime security and ensuring the uninterrupted movement of international trade.

For his part, Liu Wei expressed interest in the Greek minister’s participation in the North Bund Forum, where maritime safety and the resilience of global shipping are among the principal subjects under discussion.

The two ministers agreed to maintain contact and strengthen coordination, while Kikilias extended an invitation to his Chinese counterpart to visit Greece.

For Cyprus, the Shanghai meetings form part of Hadjimanolis’ wider 16-day working visit to Japan, China and South Korea, aimed at attracting new business to the Cyprus shipping register and developing relationships with leading Asian maritime companies.

Her programme also includes a visit to Zhoushan for the naming ceremony of M/V Kypros Island, a newly built methanol dual-fuel bulk carrier belonging to Safe Bulkers, which is expected to join the Cyprus register.

The vessel provides a further commercial dimension to the visit, linking Cyprus’ efforts to attract additional ships with the industry’s investment in newer and more environmentally efficient fleets.

Following China, Hadjimanolis will travel to South Korea for further ministerial meetings and international maritime events, continuing the government’s efforts to expand Cyprus’ presence in the Asian shipping market.