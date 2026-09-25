President Nikos Christodoulides said on Friday he will visit China in early 2027, as Cyprus and China seek to further strengthen their strategic partnership.

Christodoulides announced the visit during a meeting with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng in New York, held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. The meeting had been included in the president’s programme for his final day of contacts in New York.

“I look forward to my visit to China in early 2027, to further strengthen our bilateral relations, but also to discuss international developments,” Christodoulides said.

This year marks 55 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Cyprus and China, as well as the fifth anniversary of their strategic partnership.

Christodoulides said the two countries were strong supporters of multilateralism and should continue working together in what he described as a difficult and challenging international environment.

“We must continue to work together […] for the implementation of international law and the United Nations Charter,” he said.

The president also thanked Beijing for what he described as its principled position on the Cyprus problem, particularly within the UN Security Council.

“At the same time, I reiterate our clear position on the One China policy,” he added.

Christodoulides also noted that Cyprus and China celebrate their national days on October 1, saying he had attended an event organised by the Chinese ambassador in Nicosia before travelling to New York.

Han, speaking through an interpreter, said that despite differences in their political systems, traditions and cultures, relations between Cyprus and China had consistently been characterised by respect, equality and cooperation.

He said bilateral relations had maintained steady development in recent years, with progress both in practical cooperation and relations between the two countries’ peoples.

“China is ready to work with Cyprus to deepen relations for mutual benefit, intensify multilateral cooperation, build an even more fruitful strategic partnership and bring even greater benefits to the two peoples,” Han said.