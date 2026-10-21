Cyprus-based technology distributor Asbis surpassed $1 billion in monthly sales for the first time in its history in September, generating estimated consolidated revenues of $1.05 billion, a 216 per cent increase compared with the same month last year, the company announced on Wednesday.

The Limassol-headquartered group’s revenues rose from $332 million in September 2025, making the latest month both its strongest September on record and its highest-revenue month ever.

“September 2026 will go down in ASBIS history as the month in which we achieved the highest sales in the Group’s history,” said Serhei Kostevitch, chief executive officer of Asbis Group.

“Revenues of $1.05bn and 216 per cent year-on-year growth confirm the enormous potential of our company, the scale of our operations and the opportunities offered by our presence across multiple markets,” he added.

Kostevitch said the record performance had been achieved through the group’s regular business activities, reflecting the strength of its business model, broad product portfolio and relationships with global manufacturers and trading partners.

“Most importantly, this result is the outcome of our regular operating activities and demonstrates the strength of our business model, broad product portfolio and relationships with global manufacturers and trading partners,” he said.

The company attributed its performance partly to growing demand for artificial intelligence solutions, computing infrastructure and other advanced technologies across its international markets.

“Growing demand for AI solutions, computing infrastructure and modern technologies is creating new opportunities for the entire industry,” Kostevitch said.

“We have good visibility and our pipeline of projects suggest a continuation of AI development,” he added.

Kazakhstan, the United Arab Emirates and Ukraine generated the largest shares of Asbis’ September revenues, followed by Slovakia and Poland, which continues to account for a significant portion of the group’s sales.

The company also reported particularly strong growth in servers and server components, while smartphones delivered another solid performance.

“In product terms, we recorded the largest sales growth in September in the servers and server components segment,” Kostevitch mentioned.

“The smartphone segment also performed very well, which means we are growing beyond the AI segment as well,” he stated.

The latest figures extend a period of exceptional growth for Asbis, which recorded its most profitable quarter in its 36-year history during the second quarter of 2026, as demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure, servers and smartphones strengthened across its markets.

Record quarterly and half-year results

Asbis generated revenues of $1.69bn in the second quarter, an increase of 78.7 per cent from $949.3m in the corresponding period of 2025.

Net profit for the quarter more than tripled to $44.3m from $12.1m a year earlier.

For the first half of 2026, consolidated revenues reached $2.97bn, up 76 per cent year on year, while net profit after tax climbed to $80.6m from $19.4m in the first six months of 2025.

The strong results followed further monthly revenue increases over the summer.

In August, Asbis reported estimated revenues of $604m, up 91 per cent from $316m in August 2025.

July revenues had risen by 89 per cent year on year to $531m, compared with $281m in the corresponding month of 2025.

September’s estimated revenues therefore represented a substantial acceleration in growth, taking monthly sales above the $1bn threshold for the first time.