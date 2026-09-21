Cyprus-based technology distributor Asbis reported estimated consolidated revenues of approximately $604 million in August 2026, representing a 91 per cent increase from the same month last year.

The Limassol-headquartered company said on Monday that August revenues were up from approximately $316m in August 2025.

The latest increase follows an 89 per cent year-on-year rise in estimated revenues in July, when Asbis generated approximately $531m compared with $281m a year earlier.

Strong summer follows record quarter

The latest monthly figures extend a period of exceptionally strong growth for Asbis, which recorded its most profitable quarter in its 36-year history during the second quarter of 2026.

The company attributed the strong performance to booming demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure, smartphones and servers across its international markets.

Asbis reported net profit of $44.3m for the second quarter, more than triple the $12.1m recorded during the corresponding period of 2025.

For the first six months of 2026, net profit after tax reached $80.6m , compared with $19.4m during the same period last year.

The company also reported record quarterly revenues of $1.69 billion in the second quarter, an increase of 78.7 per cent from $949.3m a year earlier.

Revenue for the first half of 2026 reached $2.97bn, up 76 per cent compared with the first half of 2025.

Profitability also strengthens

Asbis’ gross profit increased by 88.7 per cent year-on-year during the second quarter to $119.9m.

Its gross profit margin also improved to 7.07 per cent, compared with 6.69 per cent in the second quarter of 2025.

The strong July and August revenue figures therefore follow a record first half for the company, with monthly sales continuing to show substantial year-on-year growth.

Figures remain estimates

Asbis said the August figure was the best possible estimate prepared by its board of directors and could differ slightly from the final accounting figure.

The company publishes estimated monthly consolidated revenues in accordance with its previously announced regulatory disclosure policy.

Final figures may therefore vary once the company’s accounting and financial review processes have been completed.