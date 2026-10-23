Ukraine is in talks with EU member states Poland and Slovakia about moving customs checks on lorries carrying grain exports from the border to inside those countries, to halt Russian drone attacks on the trucks, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Ukraine’s foreign ministry said Kyiv had set up joint border control points with Moldova and wanted to “scale up” the initiative with other neighbours, including Poland, the FT reported.

Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi told the FT the move was driven by a “new security environment where Russia is deliberately trying to strike our borders” and that Kyiv wanted to finalise an agreement with Poland as soon as possible.