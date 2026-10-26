Cyprus outperformed the EU average for youth health in 2025, with 94 per cent of young people rating their health as good or very good, compared to the EU average of 89.7 per cent, Eurostat reported on Monday.

This also surpassed the overall population’s rating, where 75 per cent of those aged 16 and over reported good or very good health, against the EU average of 67.9 per cent.

Young women in Cyprus were particularly positive, with 95.4 per cent of women aged 16 to 29 giving a favourable assessment, compared to 92.6 per cent of men.

The figures also showed a gap linked to household income.

Among young people in Cyprus living in the lowest-income households, 90.7 per cent rated their health positively.

This rose to 96.2 per cent among those in the highest-income households.

Across the EU, 89.7 per cent of people aged 16 to 29 assessed their health as good or very good in 2025, down slightly from 91.1 per cent in 2021.