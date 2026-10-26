The district self-government organisations (EOA) announced on Monday they have sent a joint letter to President Nikos Christodoulides, asking to be included in plans for development projects from 2028 till 2034.

In their letter, the EOA presidents request a broad meeting at the presidential palace with all involved authorities, including ministers, following recent announcements regarding planning worth €3.5 billion through EU and national resources.

The five EOAs said funding was needed to fully modernise infrastructure handled by the district organisations, including water supply networks, sewage systems, digitisation of services, archives and procedures, anti-flood works and energy upgrading.

According to the five EOAs, the new planning period is an opportunity to create modern, viable and resilient infrastructure across Cyprus.

They furthermore express their readiness to cooperate with all authorities to create a list of projects, preliminary budgets and implementation timeframes.