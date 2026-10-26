Former Disy leader Averof Neophytou formally submitted his candidacy for the party’s presidential nomination on Monday, making an emotional appeal to young people, pensioners and small business owners, as enthusiastic supporters gathered at the party’s Nicosia headquarters.

The atmosphere was jubilant, particularly among younger supporters, who repeatedly chanted “Seismos, seismos, Synagermos” (Earthquake, earthquake, Disy), as Neophytou arrived at the party offices.

Smiling broadly, he acknowledged those gathered, stopping to greet supporters and pose for selfies, taking time to engage with the crowd before making his announcement.

Speaking from what he described as his political home, Neophytou said he was submitting his candidacy “with a sense of responsibility and emotion”, placing his political future in the hands of the party’s thousands of members.

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“I am here, in my own home, in my big family, the Democratic Rally, to submit my candidacy to the judgement of the thousands of members of Disy,” he said.

He described the internal election as “a great celebration for democracy and for our party”, stressing that it would be the first time thousands of members would choose the party’s presidential candidate.

Turning to the economic pressures facing ordinary Cypriots, Neophytou addressed young supporters directly, acknowledging their struggles and frustrations.

“I live your anxieties and your struggles. I live and experience your disappointment,” he said.

“I know, Yiannis and Chrystalla, how difficult it is to make ends meet, to pay your rent, the cost of electricity and the rising cost of living.”

His appeal extended to older generations, including longtime party supporters whom he said were finding it increasingly difficult to survive on their pensions.

“I see the people with whom I grew up in the Democratic Rally, those with white hair and grey hair,” he said.

“I know, my dear Andreas, that at the end of the month you cannot make ends meet on your meagre pension, with the cost of living that is breaking bones.”

Neophytou also singled out small and medium-sized businesses, describing them as the backbone of the Cypriot economy and criticising the bureaucratic obstacles they face.

“I saw Michalis and Nikos as I came in. Small and medium-sized businesses are the backbone of the Cypriot economy,” he said, referring to businesses burdened by bureaucracy and by the very state they help sustain.