Former health minister George Pamboridis formally submitted his candidacy for Disy’s presidential nomination on Monday, expressing confidence that the party would emerge stronger from the internal election process ahead of the 2028 presidential race.

In contrast to the enthusiastic reception and lengthy exchanges with supporters that accompanied Averof Neophytou’s arrival earlier, Pamboridis made a more understated entrance, moving quickly to the formalities and delivering a brief statement without much ceremony.

“I look forward to a high-quality and timely process,” he said, adding that he expected the party’s organisational structures to ensure the integrity of the result.

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“I am confident that the Democratic Rally will emerge stronger from this process, so that it can face the 2028 presidential elections and once again seek the trust of Cypriot society,” he said.

Pamboridis concluded by thanking those present, without elaborating further on his political programme or the issues he intends to prioritise during the campaign.

The procedure for submitting candidacies for Disy’s presidential nomination was completed at 12.30pm on Monday, with party official Xenia Constantinou emphasising the importance of unity ahead of the 2028 presidential election.

Speaking to reporters shortly after the deadline, Constantinou confirmed that the submission process had concluded normally and that the party’s electoral committee would convene within minutes to oversee the next stage.

“The process for submitting candidacies for the presidential nomination has been completed,” she said.

She welcomed the political message conveyed by both candidates, Averof Neophytou and Pamboridis, during their respective statements.

“I consider extremely important the political message sent by both candidates, that whoever receives the nomination on November 28, the following day must find us united, together and strong, precisely so that we can achieve the major objective of returning Disy to power in the 2028 presidential elections,” she said.