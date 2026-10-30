The Cyprus Animal Party has urged the education ministry to promote healthier food in schools and reconsider events such as Tsiknopempti, which are associated with meat consumption.

In a statement marking World Vegan Day on November 1, the party said schools should practise the healthy eating habits they teach pupils, rather than promote excessive meat consumption.

It cited findings presented to parliament on October 29 concerning meals provided to National Guard soldiers.

Meat is served seven times a week in military kitchens, eight times in frozen meals and nine times through catering, it said.

Related Articles • National Guard food quality “satisfactory”, but waste and staffing concerns remain

The party said it was not seeking to abolish traditions or impose vegan diets, but wanted more plant-based options, highlighting Cyprus’ locally available legumes and other plant foods.

It also called for greater emphasis on health, animal welfare and the environment.