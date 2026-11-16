France has thrown its support behind the Great Sea Interconnector (GSI), describing it as “a project of European strategic importance”.

A French foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday that Paris “fully supported the project’s implementation”, citing both its “strategic importance” and the “need to connect Cyprus to the European energy network”.

Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis said earlier on Monday that energy interconnection projects, particularly those involving Greece and Cyprus and Greece and Egypt, should proceed without obstruction.

Speaking before the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels, he said energy interconnections were essential to regional energy security and called for compliance with international law and the EU acquis.

Gerapetritis also reiterated Greece’s position that it would not tolerate any interference in the GSI, with the project being “European in nature” and extending beyond the interests of “just Cyprus and Greece” but also to “Europe, Africa and the Middle East”.

The comments follow the departure of French research vessel Abeille Marengo from Heraklion, Crete, to complete outstanding seabed surveys for the first section of the interconnector.

The surveys have been complicated by competing Greek and Turkish navigation warnings over the waters through which the cable is planned to pass.

The Greek electricity transmission operator Admie said on Saturday that the Greece-Cyprus section was expected to be completed by the end of 2031.

Around 60 per cent of the required seabed surveys have been completed, according to its latest development plan.