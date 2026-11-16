The police are continuing investigations into the premeditated murder of a 44-year-old woman from Vietnam who was found dead in a Nicosia flat and the attempted murder of another Vietnamese woman, while the perpetrators remain at large.

At the moment, the police are looking at CCTV footage and other evidence collected from the flat being used as a massage parlour and the surrounding area, to identify the perpetrators, locate the murder weapon and determine the motives. Statements are also being taken from neighbours.

Police spokesman Vyron Vyronos, speaking on CyBC TV, confirmed that the flat was being used to provide services.

He also said all evidence was being examined and that it was “too early to draw concrete conclusions”.

In the meantime, the police are awaiting the results of a postmortem to determine the exact cause of death of the 44-year-old.

According to the police, they were informed at around 11.30pm on Saturday that a woman had been found at the intersection of Nicosia’s Grivas Digenis and Larnaca Avenues.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found that she had suffered what was described as “injuries to her neck and back”.

She was taken by ambulance to the Nicosia general hospital, where she underwent surgery, and where she remains in a critical condition, while police await the go-ahead to question her.

Further examinations in the area revealed bloodstains outside a nearby block of flats, with the pattern of the stains leading the police to one of the flats inside.