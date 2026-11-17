Cyprus will consent to the opening of talks between the European Union and Turkey regarding an upgrade to Turkey’s customs agreement should negotiations to solve the Cyprus problem resume in earnest, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said on Tuesday.

“Our position is that if Turkey demonstrates a constructive attitude and disposition, and if substantive progress is achieved, through the resumption of meaningful negotiations on the Cyprus issue from where they were interrupted in Crans-Montana in 2017, then we would certainly consent to progress in relations,” he said.

This, he added, would include “discussions on the … customs union, which have been stalled for years”.

“What is required, if Turkey is genuinely interested in this upgrade to the customs union, is for Turkey to realign itself with international law and the United Nations security council resolutions, and to resume substantive negotiations,” he said.

A planned visit of the European Commission’s Cyprus problem envoy Raffaele Fitto to meet Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Turkey on Friday will “undoubtedly address the linkage between progress in relations between the EU and Turkey … and the essential progress on the Cyprus issue”, he added.

Progress in its relations with the EU, he said, is “a matter of concern and interest to Turkey, at least according to its public statements and demands”.

Cyprus ‘creating space for Turkey to move closer to EU’

“We have stated many times that the Republic of Cyprus is pursuing an approach of providing incentives and creating space for Turkey to move closer to the European Union. This, however, is contingent upon Turkey demonstrating a constructive stance regarding its Cyprus-related obligations,” he said.

He added that these obligations are “not merely Cyprus-related, but, in fact, European obligations”.

His comments come after sources had told the Cyprus Mail last week that the European Union is “ready” to discuss the updating of its customs union with Turkey in exchange for “cooperation” on the Cyprus problem.

At present, Turkey has a customs union agreement with the EU, but given that it is not a full EU member, it does not enjoy the full benefits of the union. As such, when the EU signs a trade deal with a third country, imports to Turkey from that third country can no longer be tariffed, but that third country can continue to place tariffs on Turkish exports.

Kos: Clear interest from some EU countries in new customs union with Turkey

Given this to be the case, Ankara has long been campaigning for either a revised customs union deal, or full membership of the customs union – something which is currently only enjoyed by the EU’s 27 member states and Monaco.

In April, Fidan used a joint press conference with his Austrian counterpart Beate Meinl-Reisinger to press for better terms.

“Given the numerous geostrategic, geopolitical and geoeconomic benefits Turkey could offer, why is this membership not happening? Of course, every story has two sides. We have never demanded that membership conditions not be met or that Turkey join without fulfilling them,” he said.

He also lamented that Turkey’s relations with the European Union are being “held hostage by one country”.

Earlier this month, European Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos said that “there is a clear interest from some of the European countries [which] want to update the customs union” as she presented the commission’s annual report on the country to the European Parliament’s foreign affairs committee (Afet).