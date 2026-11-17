Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman on Tuesday said he is “51-per-cent” optimistic about the chances of there being a result to announce following his planned tripartite meeting with President Nikos Christodoulides and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, which is expected to take place later this month.

“I do not like selling false hope, nor do I like selling despair. Let’s say 51 to 49. I think something new will emerge,” he told Genc TV, stressing that Guterres “would probably not want to hold his last Cyprus meeting in vain”, given that his term in office will draw to a conclusion in six weeks’ time.

Additionally, he stressed the importance of the meeting not involving the island’s guarantor powers, Greece, Turkey, and the United Kingdom.

He said that previous enlarged meetings, involving those guarantor powers, and which only saw confidence-building measures up for discussion, constituted “a game of putting the Greek Cypriot side and Turkey on equal footing, and excluding the Turkish Cypriots”.

“A tripartite means ‘you are negotiating with us, not with Turkey’,” he added.

Asked about UN envoy Maria Angela Holguin’s remark that “what Tufan calls methodology is not a methodology”, in reference to his own four points which he says must be fulfilled for negotiations to begin, he said that Holguin had in the same interview suggested that negotiations begin with the question of a rotating presidency.

‘Elements internalised’ by UN

Holguin had said that the question of whether a post-solution Cyprus will have a rotating presidency is both “the one thing which can block any effort” and “fundamental”, prompting Erhurman on Tuesday to say that “the process will not progress if there is no progress on this issue”.

“Even if she does not call it methodology, that is not my problem … You can place it wherever you want, but you know that this is the essence of the matter. It cannot be done without this,” he said.

On this front, he said that “elements” of his own methodology have now been “internalised by the UN”, making reference to suggestions for a “transitional period” with parts of a solution being implemented as they are agreed.

This, he said, aligns with the fourth of his four points.

“If the Greek Cypriots say no again, we will have preserved the rights we gained during the transitional period. We will not return to the current status quo,” he said.

Objection to 19 points was ‘timing’

He was then asked about Christodoulides’ 19 points for discussion, saying that “we used it when we found reasonable things in it”, and that his main objection to it was the timing of their submission, just days before the UN general assembly in September.

“The UN had put forward seven points which it had distilled from previous discussions. We had been talking for eleven months, and then suddenly you bring a 19-point package,” he said.

On the matter of crossing points, he said he rejects the idea of the Mia Milia crossing point having been “a request from the Turkish side”.

“When Mia Milia opens, will Greek Cypriots not cross? Do only Turkish Cypriots cross from Ayios Dhometios?” he asked, before adding that the planned road linking Athienou and Aglandjia “is actually needed by Greek Cypriots”, but that he does not consider the question of “who will benefit” from the opening of crossing points.

“It does not bother me if the lives of Greek Cypriots are made easier. The agreement for Kampos and Louroujina does not mean giving up on Mia Milia. Mia Milia is on the table and is the number one item on the agenda of the tripartite meeting … Mia Milia is not a Turkish crossing. It is a Turkish and Greek Cypriot crossing,” he said.

On the matter of the “game-changing” proposal he submitted to Christodoulides last week, he said that the fact it had not been leaked to the press suggests that it may have a positive outcome.

“If it were a proposal they could easily reject, it would have been leaked long ago and they would have tried to turn it into a rag. Since it has not been leaked, it means the proposal has legs,” he said.