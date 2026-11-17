Polis Chrysochous mayor Yiotis Papachristofi on Tuesday rejected the choice of Kambos as a new crossing point, saying it offers “no meaningful service to the public” and does not meet the needs of the area.

Speaking to the Cyprus Mail, Papachristofi said the selection of a crossing should rest on “criteria focused on serving the public as well as possible, minimising inconvenience and substantially improving daily life”.

The municipality said it had requested a meeting with President Nikos Christodoulides to receive an “authoritative and official briefing” on the government’s intentions.

It said it would decide its next steps once the meeting takes place, and hoped for “clear answers”.

His statement follows the decision to not proceed with the opening of the proposed Kokkina crossing that would have connected Polis with Kato Pyrgos at this stage.

Papachristofi said he trusted the government would keep arguing “with equal determination” that Kokkina and other crossings were necessary, and described their opening as “a commitment and a promise” made by Chirstodoulides.

“The residents of Polis Chrysochous and the Tylliria region have endured restrictions on their movement since 1963,” he said.

Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman agreed last Monday to open two new crossings simultaneously, one linking Kambos to Karavostasi, and the other connecting the southernmost Turkish Cypriot village Louroujina to Lympia. The leaders agreed that both would open at the same time.

It is the first agreement on new crossings since Apliki and Deryneia opened in November 2018.

Speaking to the Cyprus Mail, Kambos mukhtar Ioannis Papadopoulos said the crossing would not open before the end of next year.

Nikos Kleanthous, who chairs the Tylliria community council cluster, said “there can be no new agreement on crossing points that bypasses Kokkina”.

Christodoulides has insisted that Kokkina remains on the table, and is officially listed amongst his 19 proposals submitted to the UN.