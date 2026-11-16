Deputy mayor of Lympia Pantelis Xynisteris has asked police for protection after death threats and abusive slogans targeting him were painted on walls in the village over plans to open a new crossing point between Lympia and Louroudjina.

Xynisteris said the messages were discovered on Monday morning and included insults and threats against his life, with slogans referring to him as a “Turkish spawn” (Turkospore).

He contacted police and asked officers to increase patrols around his home while the incident is being investigated.

“They are also threatening my life, telling me to die,” he said.

“I called the police and they came to see the slogans. I also showed them where my house is so they could patrol the area.”

The graffiti follows opposition within the community to the proposed crossing, which forms part of an agreement between the two leaders to open new crossing points.

Xynisteris said the decision was not his and rejected attempts to hold him personally responsible.

“It is the leaders’ decision, it is not my decision,” he said, adding that residents were entitled to hold different views on the matter.

The deputy mayor has also reiterated his opposition to traffic passing through the centre of Lympia once the crossing opens, calling instead for a perimeter road to connect the area with the Lympia-Pyroi and Lympia-Athienou roads.

He warned that traffic through the village, particularly near the school, could create safety and congestion problems. The proposed bypass is already included in urban planning provisions, and part of the route is used by the United Nations as a dirt road.

A meeting involving government departments and other relevant authorities is scheduled for Wednesday at the office of Greek Cypriot negotiator Menelaos Menelaou.

Representatives of the planning department, police, National Guard and Nicosia district administration are expected to discuss access routes and technical arrangements for the proposed Lympia-Louroujina and Kambos-Karavostasi crossings.