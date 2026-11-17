Two teaching unions, Oelmek and Poed, failed to show up for a meeting with Education Minister Athena Michaelidou on Monday because they objected to the ministry’s latest proposal for the new teacher appointment system, which they had opposed from day one. The period for public consultations on the matter ends on Wednesday, which would suggest the consensus, misguidedly, sought by the minister will not be achieved.

Michaelidou, ever since her appointment, has been rowing with the teaching unions which have a policy of opposing any change. The first dispute, which lasted longer than a year, was over the introduction of a new system for evaluating teachers performances. For months the unions opposed the idea of being evaluated, but because Michaelidou did not budge, when they gave in they demanded they should dictate how the job evaluation was carried out. Absurdly, they did not want the headteacher of the school to have the main say in assessing the school’s teachers. They demanded that committees of teachers evaluate teachers.

Once this dispute was resolved, a new one emerged because the criminal waiting-list appointment system ends by law in 2027. The 12-year transitional period scandalously approved by the parties comes to an end next year and from September 1, 2027, a graduate would have to pass the state exams to be given a teaching job in public schools. The unions were opposed to the scrapping of the waiting list, despite having been given a 12-year warning, but they found another issue to campaign for. They wanted all teachers that were working on contracts, as supply teachers or for the afternoon crammers, to be hired on a full-time basis without exams! Union bosses argued that these people had the teaching experience to be made ‘permanent’ without any other testing.

Only in a union-ruled country like Cyprus could unions think it reasonable for them to decide how the employer will evaluate staff performance and the recruitment policy. The unions want to maintain the policy of hiring graduates without any testing, as if they are the employer. The state is denied all the powers an employer normally enjoys because the unions call the shots. And this outrage will continue because no government dares to draw the line.

Michaelidou, who has stood up to union fascism more than any other minister, is now looking for a ‘consensual’ solution with the unions, because they have threatened strike action. The purpose of Monday’s meeting was for a solution that was ‘as consensual as possible’ to be found, said the minister, in a show of weakness. Two of the three teaching unions did not show up, the Oelmek chief stating that they “could not accept a dialogue when the main decisions remain unchanged.”

It is now time for Michaelidou to play tough as well. She should announce the period for dialogue is over and let the unions strike in support of their unreasonable demands.