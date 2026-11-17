The process has begun for Cyprus to release the first €25 million to the operator of the Great Sea Interconnector, the government spokesman said on Tuesday.

Asked by media what stage the payment is in, Konstantinos Letymbiotis said the process – which is subject to regulatory decisions – is already underway.

“The procedure has already been initiated to disburse the €25 million, and time is needed to complete the process,” he said.

Citing sources, the Cyprus News Agency said that – per a prior decision by the energy regulator – the €25 million would show up as an extra charge on electricity bills.

Sources apprised of the matter confirmed to the Cyprus Mail that the extra charge for the GSI would be listed on electricity bills in the coming months, but then would be deducted – as the government will cover it.

Effectively, Cypriot taxpayers will cover the cost.

Earlier, President Nikos Christodoulides had said that Cyprus would pay the €25 million towards the GSI once a Navtex was issued for the resumption of depth surveys.

Greek authorities issued the Navtex on November 6, following a request by French company Nexans, manufacturers of the subsea electricity cable.

On November 10, the French-flagged Abeille Marengo research vessel left Heraklion, Crete, sailing for waters east of the island of Karpathos. Surveys began on November 12 in international waters.

The surveys are to map out the route of the cable linking Crete to Cyprus.

€25 million agreed for 2025-2029

As part of an agreement between the governments of Cyprus and Greece, Cyprus is set to pay €25 million per year for the 2025-2029 period, with a maximum payment of €125 million.

As far as the process is concerned, the source said the government will now credit the funds to the Transmission System Operator (TSO).

The TSO will then seek written approval from the energy regulator – a formality – after which the TSO will transfer the €25 million to Admie, Greece’s independent power transmission operator.

Admie is the promoter/manager of the GSI.

Our sources recalled that Cyprus’ energy regulator had opposed Cypriot consumers paying anything toward the GSI before the interconnector went operational.

However, the two governments in September 2024 signed a memorandum of cooperation for the GSI, establishing a €125 million funding cap for Cyprus during the project’s five-year construction phase.

To a follow-up question, our sources said that total amount would not change, regardless of whether the GSI is completed beyond the initially indicated date of 2030.