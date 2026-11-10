Turkey’s issuing of a navtex, a message used to transmit information to seaborne vessels, which effectively signalled its consent for seabed surveys which are to be conducted as part of the Great Sea Interconnector project, is “of no consequence”, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said on Tuesday night.

“Greece and Cyprus are the only countries to which a request for permission for work to be carried out was submitted, and they are the countries which issued the permits in question,” he told the Cyprus Mail.

He added that it was pursuant the issuing of those two navtexes, and not the Turkish navtex, that the French research vessel the Abeille Marengo left the port of Heraklion, in Crete, with the aim of carrying out those surveys, and that it was following the issuing of those two navtexes that “the vessel’s exact route became known”.

“The Turkish navtex, which was issued after the vessel had already set sail based on previously publicised information, is of no consequence. Furthermore, the Turkish navtex makes no mention of any ‘granting of permission’, as no such request was ever submitted to the Turkish side,” he said.

Turkey’s navtex reads that “maritime scientific research supporting submarine cable laying will be conducted along two specified lines within the Turkish navtex service area and the Turkish continental shelf”, between the islands of Cyprus and Crete, where the interconnector cable will be laid, should the project be completed.

Its issuing came after the French government had directly informed Ankara of the plans last week.

Greek govt says French communication with Turkey ‘does not constitute recognition’ of claims

After this, Greek government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis stressed that the communication “does not constitute recognition” of Turkey’s claim to the seas in which the surveys are due to take place, and that the formal request for permission to conduct the surveys was only sent to the governments of Greece and Cyprus.

A Greek navtex had initially been issued for the project last Friday, prompting a swift response from Turkey’s foreign ministry, which declared that “a French-flagged vessel intends to conduct an unlawful marine scientific research activity in connection with unauthorised cable-laying on the Turkish continental shelf”.

“The unauthorised navigational warnings issued by Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration of southern Cyprus to this end have been cancelled by Turkey,” it said.

Previously, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had said that his country would not object to the undertaking of seabed surveys between Crete and Cyprus, provided that it is provided with a written notification of the plans in advance.

“We do not raise any objections. We discussed it with [Greek] Prime Minister Mitsotakis and [French] President Macron. My president raised the issue in New York during his meeting with Prime Minister Mitsotakis,” he said last month.

He added that during those discussions, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had “described the project as remarkable” but had gone on to say that “I would prefer you to buy electricity from us rather than transporting it from a distance of 2,000 kilometres and spending over €2 billion of European funds”.

“I can provide from a distance of just 70 miles from mainland Turkey water, electricity, and natural gas, from which everyone, Greek Cypriots, Turkish Cypriots, and the entire population, can benefit,” he said.

Turkey, Greece disagree over whether islands generate full EEZ

The issue is sourced in the ongoing dispute between Greece and Turkey over who owns the seas between Cyprus and Crete, which itself is sourced in the question of whether islands are entitled to a full exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

Greece and Cyprus, citing the United Nations convention on the law of the sea (Unclos), stating that they do, while Turkey, which is not a signatory to Unclos, stating that they do not.

As such, according to Turkey’s position, beyond the 12 nautical miles of territorial waters to which Turkey believes both islands are entitled, the sea between Cyprus and Crete is Turkish.

By contrast, the position held by Greece and by the Republic of Cyprus is that, given that islands generate a full EEZ, the EEZs of Greece and Cyprus border one another south of Kastellorizo, Greece’s easternmost inhabited island.