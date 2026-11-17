A 47-year-old man was remanded in custody for eight days on Tuesday over a scam involving fake bank notes that had been painted black.

The case was reported by a Limassol businessman who said the suspect had offered him a share of €10 million in counterfeit banknotes in exchange for €20,000 and premises to restore the money.

Police arrested him after the complaint, finding him in possession of black paper cut to banknote size, bottles with unknown substances, three mobile phones and 13 $100 notes.

The scam, known as a ‘fake banknote washing scam’, involves convincing victims that genuine banknotes have been deliberately stained or coated to conceal their value.

Suspects claim that special chemical solutions can restore the money, often seeking payment from victims for the supposed process or attempting to involve them in exchanging the notes.

The man faces charges including attempted fraud, illegal possession of property, and counterfeiting equipment.

Limassol police are continuing their investigation and pursuing another suspect.