A 50-year-old foreign national was arrested in Limassol on Monday on suspicion of attempting to defraud a businessman with a scam involving €10 million in fake banknotes.

The suspect approached the businessman claiming he had banknotes worth €10 million which had been stained black and could be restored to their original condition using special chemicals.

The scam, known as a ‘fake banknote washing scam’, involves convincing victims that genuine banknotes have been deliberately stained or coated to conceal their value.

Suspects claim that special chemical solutions can restore the money, often seeking payment from victims for the supposed process or attempting to involve them in exchanging the notes.

Police said the information prompted an investigation by officers in Limassol, who subsequently monitored the suspect before carrying out a coordinated operation to locate and stop him.

A search of the suspect’s residence uncovered a safe containing numerous bundles of black paper cut to the size of banknotes.

Officers also found liquids presented as special chemicals capable of cleaning the notes, a sum of money in US dollars and other items believed to be connected to the case.

The man was arrested and remains in custody as Limassol CID continues its investigation.