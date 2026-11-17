Russian strikes hit two bridges and critical infrastructure in Kyiv, causing power and water cuts, as attacks continued across Ukraine.

Russian forces struck two bridges over the Dnipro River in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv late on Monday and some other infrastructure, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, as Moscow also launched drones and missiles across other parts of the country.

“According to preliminary information, there have been hits on the North and South bridges in the capital,” Klitschko wrote on Telegram. The attack partially damaged the subway system, prompted some water and power cuts and traffic restrictions.

Kyiv hit by power and water cuts

Reuters witnesses reported a series of loud explosions in the capital. Earlier this month and in October, Russian forces had also launched attacks on bridges crossing the river.

In other attacks, local officials on Telegram said three people were injured in the Cherkasy region. They said Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-biggest city, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia, and other regions were also targeted.

Russia’s defence ministry confirmed the strikes, saying on Telegram they had hit transport, military and energy facilities in Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Cherkasy and Dnipropetrovsk, along with port infrastructure and cargo ships.

Reuters could not immediately independently confirm the reports. Russia and Ukraine deny deliberately targeting civilians.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who held talks with US and European officials on Monday, had said Russia’s military was planning strikes for late on Monday and throughout Tuesday, according to intelligence reports.

Ukraine launches major drone attack on Russia

On Monday, Ukraine hit a strategically important bridge and targeted oil refineries in what Russian defence ministry data showed was the biggest overnight drone attack on Russia since the start of full-scale war in 2022.

The attacks continued overnight, with the Crimea Bridge being hit again and Moscow downing nearly 200 drones heading in its direction, according to Telegram statements.

ZOverall, Russia downed 1,441 drones overnight, its defence ministry said, a tally which includes Moscow-controlled parts of Ukraine.