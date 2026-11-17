A ferry operated by the company behind the one that sank off Kyrenia in August has suffered engine failure off the Karpas peninsula and is being towed to Famagusta, authorities said on Tuesday.

The Şampiyon Melekler was travelling from Famagusta to Mersin, Turkey when the fault occurred at around 5am, according to Turkish Cypriot media reports.

All passengers were reported as safe, while no fire, casualties or other damage was recorded.

The vessel is expected to reach Famagusta port on Tuesday evening.

Filo Jet Denizcilik also operated the ferry which sank off the coast of Kyrenia on August 30 on its way to the Turkish port of Tasucu with 259 passengers and eight members of crew on board.

A total of 28 people died as a result of the incident.