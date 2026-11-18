Cyprus will continue to provide targeted support for households and businesses, Finance Minister Makis Keravnos said on Wednesday, a day after the European Commission raised its growth forecasts for the island and warned that higher energy prices would squeeze household budgets.

In a written statement, Keravnos said the government would maintain a cautious approach to public finances while continuing to support health, education and social policy and investing in infrastructure “that improves the quality of life in our country”.

Tuesday’s growth upgrade put the Commission’s forecast for Cyprus at 3.4 per cent this year, up from 2.3 per cent in May. Brussels also raised its 2027 forecast to 3 per cent from 2.7 per cent.

Keravnos called the revisions “particularly encouraging”. The Commission’s figures put Cyprus third in the eurozone for projected growth this year, behind Malta and Slovenia, both at 3.9 per cent.

The Commission expects inflation to ease to 2.9 per cent in 2027 from 3.9 per cent this year. That would still leave it above the 2.2 per cent forecast in May, with higher energy costs expected to weigh on household purchasing power before slower price rises and cost-of-living pay adjustments help incomes recover.

Keravnos said the report reflected the “continued confidence of the European institutions in the Cypriot economy” and credited the government’s economic policy for the outcome.

In the statement, the Finance Ministry described the projections as a “vote of confidence” and said they were broadly in line with its own forecasts of 3.1 per cent growth this year and 2.9 per cent in 2027.

Brussels estimates that energy relief measures amounted to 0.4 per cent of GDP this year. It expects the budget surplus to reach 2.9 per cent of GDP in 2026 and widen to 3.2 per cent next year.