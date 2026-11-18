Cyprus is known as one of Europe’s largest online trading hubs, as it hosts many forex brokers and financial technology companies. However, the regulatory environment in the region is gradually tightening as the island looks to align with European authorities, which are strengthening investor protection rules for complex financial products.

Against this backdrop, many retail traders are flocking to funded trader prop firm programs, which offer access to larger simulated accounts without depositing large amounts of personal capital.

These programs typically charge a one-time evaluation fee while imposing strict risk limits and offering the possibility of receiving payouts based on trading performance.

Cyprus sits at the center of Europe’s online trading industry, and regulators are taking a closer look at who is trading what: as Finance Magnates reported on the latest findings from Europe’s markets watchdog, more than 10 million EU retail investors traded derivatives or structured products between 2022 and 2025, with CFDs making up the largest share of complex-product transactions.

In September 2025, the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) updated its rules on marketing, distributing, and selling contracts for difference (CFDs) to retail clients, while also lowering the maximum leverage on CFDs referencing certain commodities and stock indices.

The directive replaced previous rules, and its goal is to protect retail traders from taking unnecessary risks. The regulator stated:

“CFDs carry a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage, and many private investors are exposed to losses they cannot afford.”

The update introduced a 10% notional value cap on CFDs referencing commodities and stock indices that were not already covered by existing limits, which in effect caps retail leverage on these contracts at 10:1.

The authority stressed that the directive also aligned with EU regulations on financial markets. In July 2026, the EU’s financial markets regulator, the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), released a follow-up report to its peer review of the supervision of cross-border activities of investment firms. The watchdog highlighted progress made by authorities in Cyprus, Malta, Germany, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and the Czech Republic, and specifically noted that CySEC had introduced regular, dedicated monitoring of cross-border activities.

Closer EU-level scrutiny of how CySEC supervises cross-border business means that forex and CFD firms must take compliance more seriously.

In October 2026, CySEC fined Limassol-based investment firm Titanedge Securities Ltd €100,000 for breaches involving client information, unauthorised investment advice and inadequate compliance procedures, one of a series of cases confirming that regulatory enforcement remains active.

In January 2026, CySEC said that it imposed about €2.3 million in fines and settlements during the previous year. In total, the regulator imposed corrective measures in over 170 cases, while licenses were suspended or revoked in four cases involving investment firms.

The reduction in leverage and tightening regulations are prompting many traders to consider prop firms, which have been growing fast.

Prop firms not on ESMA’s radar, said then-CySEC chief

While conventional forex and CFD brokers are updating their offerings to comply with regulations, prop firms are expanding while benefiting from a certain degree of freedom. In June 2026, George Theocharides, who was then CySEC’s Chairman and also chaired ESMA’s Risk Standing Committee, told Finance Magnates that the European regulator was not chasing prop firms, at least for the moment. (Theocharides stepped down in September 2026 and was succeeded as CySEC Chairman by George Karatzias.) He stated:

“To the best of my knowledge, ESMA is not currently engaged in any substantive discussions regarding retail prop trading.”

“While the topic may be monitored as part of broader market developments, it does not appear to rank among the Authority’s immediate priorities, given the relatively limited size of the sector,” Theocharides added.

However, the market is booming in Europe and worldwide, and might soon require tighter rules as well.

Until then, funded trading programs operate under a different model.

What Cyprus traders should consider before choosing a program

Regulatory scrutiny across the broader online trading sector in Cyprus and Europe makes it more important for traders to understand the services they are paying for.

Before purchasing a challenge program from a funded trader prop firm, traders should make sure to check the company’s legal identity and the program’s trading conditions.

Funded accounts may offer large amounts of simulated trading capital, but the trade-off is that they impose very strict rules to select only the most skilled traders. For example, participants must stay within the daily loss limit and maximum drawdown threshold while aiming to hit the profit target.

Traders should carefully check whether the prop firm imposes static or trailing drawdown calculations, because the choice can make all the difference in position management.

The cost of failed evaluations is another key factor to consider. While the prop firm may advertise an attractive price for the challenge program, repeated attempts may expose traders to much higher costs, especially when discounts apply to the first attempt only.

Last but not least, traders should verify prop firms that claim to have a CySEC authorization and confirm through the regulator’s official register.

Funded trading is an appealing alternative to conventional leveraged accounts, but traders must understand that prop firms operate differently from regulated brokerage services, as they deal with concepts like simulated capital, evaluation fees, risk rules, and performance-based payouts.

Traders looking to join a challenge program must examine its actual rules and legal structure.

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