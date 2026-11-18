Cyprus’ strawberry capital, Deryneia, puts on its festive cheer and welcomes the Christmas season once again with a sparkly thematic village. Events, performances, crafts and activities for all ages will span the Christmas Strawberry Land from November 21 to January 6, and a grand opening ceremony awaits this Saturday.

As part of the deputy tourism ministry official Christmas villages, Deryneia has an exciting programme planned for the season. Its opening weekend is packed with carol-singing, a Christmas tree lighting ceremony, a drone show and a concert by Myrto Meletiou.

Over 30 live music performances, 15 shows and dozens of crafty workshops are part of the agenda this year, spanning puppet theatre, shadow theatre, musicals, traditional handicrafts, local flavours and, of course, tours to the region’s strawberry fields.

Deryneia also presents the Pinocchio Thematic Park this year, taking visitors on a fairy tale journey to get to know the world-famous wooden marionette who dreams of becoming a real boy. Through exhibits and activities, old and young will rediscover the beloved characters of the Pinocchio tale and its timeless messages.

The park has a dual purpose: to transport visitors to a world of imagination and adventure and mark the 200th birth anniversary of the creator of Pinocchio, Carlo Conti. And there is more! On November 21, December 4 and 5, the mobile planetarium will stop by Deryneia for star-filled activities.

Christmas Strawberry Land

Deryneia Christmas village with activities and performances for all. November 21-January 6. Deryneia Municipality, Famagusta region. www.facebook.com/christmasstrawberryland