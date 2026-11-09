The Christmas season will soon be upon us and that means a period of handicraft workshops, markets, charming performances and festive events will begin. Since 2021, the deputy ministry of tourism has spread the Christmas cheer to Cyprus’ villages as well, turning cobblestone alleys and squares into mini Cypriot winter wonderlands.

The Cyprus Christmas Villages return this season at nine locations! From November 21 to January 6, the villages of Agros, Deryneia, Fikardou, Kakopetria, Kalopanagiotis, Kyperounta, Lefkara, Lofou and Statos-Agios Fotios will put on their finest festive attire and entertain visitors with workshops, activities, markets and beyond.

Wooden stands with local products, artists’ creations, winter snacks and hot drinks will be set up in the villages while an agenda of organised events keeps visitors entertained. Each village community will present their own programme with daily activities for all ages, offered for free. The information can be found on the official website of the Cyprus Christmas Villages at www.visitcyprus.com/christmas-villages.

Cyprus Christmas Villages

Christmas village season with workshops, events, performances and more. Agros, Deryneia, Fikardou, Kakopetria, Kalopanagiotis, Kyperounta, Lefkara, Lofou and Statos-Agios Fotios. November 21- January 6. www.visitcyprus.com/christmas-villages