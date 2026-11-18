Ballot papers for next month’s Turkish Cypriot legislative and local elections will be printed on yellow paper after fears arose that they may be leaked and subsequently used for illegal voting activities after it was reported that workers from a private company were enlisted to print the originals.

Opposition party CTP representative Armagan Candan, who is running for re-election to the legislature in the Morphou constituency, told Haber Kibris Web TV on Wednesday that the Turkish Cypriot supreme election council has “decided to change the colour of the ballot papers”.

“We have been informed that the white ballots and samples printed to date will be withdrawn, that yellow ballots will be used in their place, and that from now on, ballots will be printed in yellow, not white,” he said.

His comments came after newspaper Yeniduzen had reported that the original ballot papers had been “illegally printed” by a retired worker former employee of the Turkish Cypriot authorities’ printing house, as well as employees of a private company.

It reported that the “involvement of unauthorised persons in the printing process” had raised fears that ballot papers may have been leaked to malign actors, who could then potentially sway the outcome of the election.

Additionally, it quoted the Turkish Cypriot police as having confirmed that it had launched an investigation into the matter, and having said that mobile phones belonging to some of the individuals involved had been seized for examination.

‘For years, no new hires were made’

The reason behind the choice to bring in staff from outside, it said, is that various staff from the printing house were “reassigned” to other departments of the Turkish Cypriot authorities.

On this front, public sector workers trade union Ktams’ leader Serman Yigit lamented that “for years, no new hires were made, and illegality was facilitated”.

“According to the public officials law, public duties must be performed by personnel in permanent, full-time positions. Non-permanent staff and retirees cannot be employed for these duties,” he told Yeniduzen.

UBP blames ‘manipulative media’

Ruling party the UBP denied any wrongdoing, with party secretary-general Ahmet Savasan taking aim at the CTP and Yeniduzen in a Facebook post written on the UBP’s official account.

“We address the CTP and its manipulative media. You are up to your petty games once again! We eagerly await statements from our supreme election board and the police directorate-general regarding this matter,” he wrote.

Yeniduzen’s editor-in-chief Mert Ozdag replied in kind, saying, “and yet, Yeniduzen’s report includes a statement from the police”.

“I address the UBP. This anger at the crack of dawn is just not right. Take it easy. No matter what you do, the outcome will not change. You are on your way out,” he said, with the UBP trailing the CTP in pre-election polling.

The elections will take place on December 6.