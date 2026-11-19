The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) and the Office of the Commissioner of Communications will hold a Communications, Cyber & AI Summit in Limassol on December 9-10, bringing together public authorities, businesses and technology experts to discuss developments shaping the digital future of Cyprus and Europe.

The event will take place at the City of Dreams Mediterranean under the auspices of the President of the Republic of Cyprus.

The summit aims to provide a platform for dialogue between representatives of European and national institutions, regulatory authorities, public organisations, businesses and technology specialists.

Its agenda will centre on three interconnected areas, namely electronic communications, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence, with discussions focusing on emerging European and national policies, regulatory requirements, digital infrastructure, business resilience and security, and the responsible use of AI.

Among the legislative and regulatory developments expected to feature are the NIS2 Directive, the AI Act, the Cyber Resilience Act and the Cybersecurity Act.

Other subjects will include next-generation networks, critical digital infrastructure, cyber threat management, regulatory compliance and the use of artificial intelligence in cybersecurity.

The organisers said the event would give businesses an opportunity to keep up with the latest European and national legislative and regulatory developments, gain practical insights into compliance, risk management and digital resilience, and better understand the opportunities and challenges arising from artificial intelligence.

Participants will also be able to exchange views with experts, competent authorities and business leaders, while developing professional contacts through networking opportunities.

The summit is aimed particularly at chief executives, managing directors and board members, as well as chief information officers, chief technology officers, chief information security officers, data protection officers and professionals working in cybersecurity, technology, risk management and compliance.

It is also relevant to businesses and organisations affected by changing digital security requirements and the transformation associated with artificial intelligence.

Participation is free of charge, although advance registration is required. The official language will be Greek, with simultaneous interpretation into English available.

The full two-day programme, including details of speakers, thematic sessions and registration, is available on the summit’s official website.

Finally, the organisers encouraged businesses and their executives to attend, describing the event as an opportunity to stay informed about developments affecting their operations and competitiveness, while building connections with relevant institutions, specialists and business leaders.