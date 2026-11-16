Cybersecurity tops technology priorities for Cypriot businesses

Cyprus’ information technology sector contributed €4.1 billion to the economy in 2025, accounting for 12.5 per cent of gross value added, more than twice the EU average of 5.6 per cent, according to a new industry survey.

The Cyprus Information Technology Market Survey 2026, commissioned by the Cyprus Computer Society (CCS) and conducted by research organisation IMR, found that the sector had expanded by 435 per cent between 2016 and 2025, placing Cyprus among the EU’s stronger performers in terms of its relative size and growth.

However, the findings also highlighted a significant gap in the adoption of advanced digital technologies by local businesses, particularly artificial intelligence.

Only 9.27 per cent of Cypriot businesses used AI technologies in 2025, compared with 19.95 per cent across the EU.

Despite this shortfall, 83 per cent of organisations surveyed said they were likely to invest in artificial intelligence during 2026, pointing to growing interest in using the technology.

Cybersecurity was another major priority, with 71 per cent of respondents identifying it as the area in which their organisation most needed to strengthen its capabilities.

The survey also pointed to additional demand for digital security services arising from new regulatory requirements.

Other challenges included recruiting specialised personnel, developing artificial intelligence skills, improving organisational readiness and delivering digital transformation projects.

The study stressed that businesses needed to turn technology spending into higher productivity and economic value, rather than treating digital investment as an end in itself.

Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy Nicodemos Damianou has pointed out that the next stage of development depended on technology reaching more businesses.

“The next phase of growth requires technological progress to reach more businesses and translate into greater productivity across the economy,” he said.

Damianou added that the government aimed to encourage the development in Cyprus of more products and services with international potential, supported by closer cooperation between businesses, universities and research centres.

The research drew on surveys of organisations using IT services and technology service providers, as well as interviews with senior representatives of the government, relevant authorities and industry.

The findings were combined with official statistical data and international sources to provide an overview of the sector’s contribution, development and remaining challenges.

Cybersecurity moves higher up Cyprus’ business agenda

Recent developments underline the growing importance of cybersecurity for Cyprus’ businesses and institutions, particularly in the financial sector.

A September 2026 report by the Digital Cooperation Organisation (DCO) warned that, although Cyprus has a relatively demanding framework for reporting cyber incidents, its ability to respond effectively must keep pace with threats accelerated by artificial intelligence.

Under Article 35B, Cyprus requires an initial warning within six hours, followed by a fuller notification within 72 hours, a tighter initial deadline than the default under the EU’s NIS2 Directive.

The report, titled Resilience at Machine Speed: National Cyber Defense in the Age of AI, stressed that reporting deadlines alone are insufficient without the staffing, resources and operational capabilities needed to respond. It also highlighted the need to invest in defensive AI and prepare for quantum-resistant cryptography.

The financial sector has faced particularly stark warnings. Cybersecurity company Qrator Labs reported that a distributed denial-of-service attack against a bank in Cyprus lasted 200 hours during the third quarter of 2026, more than eight days and over 2.5 times the duration of the longest attack recorded in the previous quarter.

Globally, fintech accounted for 31.3 per cent of DDoS attacks during the quarter, followed by e-commerce at 19 per cent and information and communication technology at 18.2 per cent.

At the same time, the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry has announced a €1.5 million grant scheme to support the development of cybersecurity products and services, with existing businesses eligible for up to €100,000 per project.

The programme, coordinated by the Digital Security Authority and the Research and Innovation Foundation, covers software, hardware and educational material for critical infrastructure operators, small businesses and students.

At the sixth Cyber Security Conference in September, Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) representative Christos Meletiou also stressed that financial institutions must demonstrate that their security and recovery arrangements work in practice, rather than simply comply with the EU’s Digital Operational Resilience Act.