Saudi air defences intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement towards the kingdom’s southern region, the Saudi-led coalition said on Friday, as cross-border attacks between the two sides showed no signs of abating.

Saudi Civil Defence also reported that drones had been intercepted in the southern region and issued early-warning alerts for several areas, including Jazan, Abha and Khamis Mushait, before announcing that the danger had passed.

In Yemen, Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV reported Saudi airstrikes on the capital Sanaa on Friday. There was no immediate comment from Saudi Arabia on the reported strikes.

Southern Saudi Arabia, which borders Yemen, has been repeatedly targeted by Houthi missile and drone attacks on military installations, airports and energy infrastructure.

The latest attacks came less than a day after Riyadh’s tallest skyscraper, the headquarters of the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, was struck in a Houthi attack on Thursday.

Jazan is home to a 400,000-barrel-per-day Aramco refinery on the Red Sea coast, while Saudi Arabia’s wider oil infrastructure has also come under threat. The Houthis have previously claimed attacks on the East-West pipeline, which carries crude from the kingdom’s eastern oilfields to Red Sea export terminals, bypassing the conflict-hit Strait of Hormuz.

Khamis Mushait hosts King Khalid Air Base, which the Houthis have repeatedly said they targeted in missile and drone attacks.

Attacks between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis resumed in July, following a period of relative calm after a truce in 2022. The Houthis have since stepped up missile and drone attacks on Saudi territory, while Saudi Arabia has carried out airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen.

Saudi Arabia intervened militarily in Yemen in 2015 to support the internationally recognised government against the Houthis, who seized the capital Sanaa in 2014 and control much of northern Yemen.