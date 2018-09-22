Teen in critical condition after motorbike crash

A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition at Nicosia General after his motorcycle crashed with a car on Friday night in Limassol, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred at approximately 9pm on Kolonakiou street. The 16-year-old is reported to have crashed into a car driven by a 36-year-old.

The teen was taken to Limassol General hospital initially, where on-call doctors determined that he had haemorrhaging in his brain and multiple fractures. He was then transferred to Nicosia general due to the severity of his condition.

According to doctors, he is considered to be in critical condition, and he is being held in intensive care.

Police determined that the boy was not wearing a helmet when the incident occurred.

Limassol police are continuing investigations.