The busiest festival month of the year is almost upon us, bringing music, culture, art, cinema and fun to Cyprus’ summer agenda. More than 15 festivals are on next month in town centres, coastal locations and rural villages. Here’s what’s not to miss

Summer Nights 2025: July 1-September 27

For yet another year, Nicosia Municipality organises free cultural evenings in the capital. Local artists, musicians, poets and actors have put together a programme of performances that will last all summer long. The festival begins on Tuesday, July 1 with a literature evening. The Writer’s Group Diavaseis will recite literature works by local writers, accompanied by live music. The event will take place at Eleftheria Square amphitheatre while other festival events are spread around town, from Engomi and Ayios Dometios to Aglantzia.

Full programme on www.nicosia.org.cy

Cultural Nights Aradippou: July 2-August 4

Aradippou municipality also hosts cultural nights this July with local groups and ensembles. Theatre performances, concerts, cinema screenings and shadow theatre shows will take place, mostly with free entry. Next week, three events are on the agenda. Plays on July 2 and 3 and a children’s theatre workshop, handicraft session and magic show on July 4.

Full programme on www.aradippou.org.cy

Loud Music Festival: July 3-6

To mark its 10th anniversary, LMF returns to Limassol for a four-day extravaganza. More than 50 DJs and artists will participate, offering entertainment and party vibes to enrich Limassol’s nightlife. In the transformed Warehouse-Lemesos (ex-Sopaz) the festival grounds will host two big stages, live acts, street food stands and bars serving cocktails, beers and drinks. Doors will open daily at 4pm.

Tickets at https://www.ticketbox.com.cy/lmf-2025

Larnaca Festival: July 3-30

This festival hits an important milestone as it celebrates its 40 years. Throughout July, a selection of performances will take place in two historic locations; the Pattichion Municipal Amphitheatre and the Curium archeaological site. Ten events, ranging from dance and theatre performances to concerts are included in the programme. The festival will also feature Irish music and Celtic dances, Broadway musicals and Greek stars such as Natasa Theodoridou and Sakis Rouvas to conclude the festivities.

Full programme on www.larnaka.org.cy

2nd United Street Festival: July 9-10

For two days only, Eleftheria Square in Nicosia will fill with around 40 creative art shops, local bands performing live, DJs from Cyprus and Greece, a gin and spritz bar, selected street food and dessert stands. The second edition of the United Street Festival takes place between 6pm and 12am.

www.unitedstreetfestival.com

Protaras Summer Film Festival: July 9-27

For yet another year, Protaras’ central square will transform into an outdoor cinema for the annual Protaras Summer Film Festival. During peak tourist season, it will host Hollywood blockbuster screenings as well as Greek films, presented for free. Included in this year’s programme as film such as Yparxo, Moana 2 in Greek, It Ends With Us and Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.

Full programme on www.psff.cy

Faneromeni25 Arts Festival: until September 11

Back to fill the heart of old Nicosia with music, dance and theatre is the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation’s annual festival. A selection of local performances will be presented this year centred around contemporary perspectives of the Cypriot identity as seen through the eyes of local artists. Included in the programme is a summer cinema throughout July and August.

Full programme on www.facebook.com/boccf

20th Cyprus Rialto World Music Festival: July 9-19

Music from the Mediterranean and the world, electronic music, animation, folklore melodies, jazz tunes and much more will treat Limassol listeners this July. For ten days, outdoor performances at SEK parking as well as events at Rialto Theatre will explore global soundscapes, highlighting the creations of local artists.

Full programme on www.rialto.com.cy

International Festival of Ancient Greek Drama: July 9-August 2

Bringing acclaimed contemporary productions of ancient theatrical works, this renowned festival will once again fill the theatres of Makarios III, Curium and the Ancient Odeon Paphos. Performances from Italy, Greece and Cyprus have been selected this year with works by Euripides and Sophocles.

Full programme on www.greekdramafest.com

Garden Screenings at Attikon: July 23-August 27

In Paphos, the film screenings at Attikon continue this summer, starting towards the end of July. Hosted by Kimonos Arts Centre, screenings will happen every Wednesday and Friday showcasing cult favourites, adventure films, classic and indie gems as well as locally-produced short films.

Full programme on https://www.kimonosartcenter.com/garden-screenings

11th Windcraft Music Fest: July 25-27

Reviving the forgotten village of Katydata, the 11th edition of Windcraft will bring together international musicians, local artists and visitors for three days of concerts, workshops, jam sessions and games. Jazz, traditional music, electronic beats and folklore rhythms will entertain guests while a parallel events programme offers moments of fun for all ages.

www.windcraftmusicfest.com

Fengaros Festival 2025: July 31-August 2

July will end with one of the biggest music festivals which this year relocates to a new village. Lumina Botanical Gardens in Kornos will host Fengaros Festival for three days of live performances by artists coming from the UK, Greece, the Netherlands, Spain, the US, France and others. Of course, Cypriot musicians and bands, emerging and established will be featured, sharing a bit of the island’s creativity.

www.fengaros.com

For a taste of local produce there is a handful of festivals going on including the 5th PanCyprian Carrot Festival in Liopetri on July 5, the Koupepi Festival of Avdimou on July 11, the renowned Patata Festival in Avgorou on July 26 and the very first Mahalepi Festival in Amiantos village on July 12.