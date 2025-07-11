A forest fire caused by an Electricity Authority (EAC) transmitter that broke out in Galata in the Kakopetria area on Friday has been brought under full control.

According to the agriculture ministry, the fire broke out at 8:18am in the Paliolinos area of the Galata community with the fire department immediately going to the scene, bringing the fire under full control by 8:30am.

The EAC said that the incident was caused by a crow sitting on the transmitter, eventually causing a short circuit.