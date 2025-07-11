PwC Cyprus on Friday released a statement outlining their support for this year’s Invest Cyprus International Investment Awards, with the firm being a platinum sponsor of the event.

The event, organised by Invest Cyprus under the auspices of president Nikos Christodoulides, reaffirmed Cyprus’ position as a regional hub for international business and recognised distinguished foreign investors who continue to place their trust in the country.

Moreover, the awards shine a spotlight on international companies and individuals whose strategic investments have contributed significantly to the development of the Cypriot economy and its long-term potential.

This year’s honourees come from a wide range of sectors, technology, gaming, telecoms, real estate, banking, and retail, demonstrating the growing depth and diversity of Cyprus’ economic footprint.

The recipients of the 2025 awards were Sword Group, Semrush, Monaco Telecoms, My Games, Marfields, Eurobank, and Sklavenitis.

During the ceremony, Philippos Soseilos, CEO and Chairperson of PwC Cyprus, and the Minister of Interior, Constantinos Ioannou, presented the award to Monaco Telecoms, acknowledging the company’s contribution to the Cypriot economy and society.

In his opening remarks, Soseilos emphasised that foreign direct investment is a vital driver of economic growth, as it enhances infrastructure, innovation, and employment in Cyprus.

“Cyprus has immense potential that can be unlocked if we act even more systemically and more as team Cyprus,” he stated.

He also stressed that all stakeholders, investors as well as public and private sector entities, must take active steps to upgrade the country’s ecosystem, treating it as a personal responsibility.

“With our refreshed brand identity, we operate in a rapidly changing world with greater optimism, boldness and a spirit of cooperation, helping businesses and the country to transform vision into new value,” Soseilos concluded.