January 27, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Featured

Filing of cases goes digital as part of justice reform

By Gina Agapiou015
The supreme court

New court cases will be filed electronically instead of in physical form as of February 1, the supreme court announced on Thursday.

The notice applies to all courts, except the International Administrative Protection Court and courts exercising criminal jurisdiction, including the criminal court, military court and the supreme court.

The announcement explained that cases which were registered electronically on or before December 31, 2021, in which a document was subsequently registered in physical form, can continue either in physical form or, preferably, electronically.

It added cases which were or will be registered in physical form by January 31, 2022, will continue only in that form.

Digitisation is part of a raft of bills submitted by the state in an effort to reform the island’s notoriously slow justice system.

Late last year, the president of the Supreme Court said a way should have been found to speed up the dispensation of justice, as close to 25,000 cases were delayed for over two years.

 

