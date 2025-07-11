A silk scarf put Cyprus cultural heritage on display at Paris Haute Couture Week, which ran from Monday to Thursday.

Model Adam Lega wore the scarf, called Glass Panther, the design of which drew inspiration from a black glass ceramic vessel from the Roman period that is on display at the Pierides museum in Larnaca.

The vessel features an oval body, cylindrical neck, knobbed base, and vertical handles, and is decorated with colorful wavy lines. The colours and structure of the vessel were transferred onto the contemporary silk piece.

The unveiling was part of designer Michalis Pantelidis’ ongoing collaboration with the Pierides museum, which brings together ancient narratives and modern fashion through garments and accessories.