The founder of IC Markets EU Andrew Bundzinski this week announced the start of a full-scale redevelopment of the land he donated to Cypriot football club AEL Limassol.

According to the announcement, the move aims to “transform it into a training centre for the club’s football team”.

Following the ratification of the agreement confirming Bundzinski’s participation in AEL’s share capital, work is already underway on the site in Limassol’s Asomatos area.

Plans include grassing the pitch, constructing changing rooms and building all necessary facilities to support the club’s training operations.

The initiative, which is seen as a major boost for AEL, will provide the club with a dedicated space to train its teams.

Heavy machinery is already on site, with bulldozers clearing the ground and crews working intensively to fast-track the project.

The announcement mentioned that Bundzinski’s goal is to complete the works as quickly as possible, ensuring the facility meets modern standards and fully supports the football club’s needs.

It should be mentioned that AEL last month announced the renewal and extension of its sponsorship agreement with IC Markets EU, confirming the brokerage firm as a gold sponsor until 2027.