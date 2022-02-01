February 1, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Entertainment What's On

Workshop brings herbalism remedies to the kitchen

By Eleni Philippou073
They say nature always has the answers. And there has been a noticeable shift towards seeking more natural remedies, healing and boosting the body all year long by understanding and using some of nature’s gifts. You don’t need to be a holistic coach, a yogi or a homoeopath to be involved with this. Adding spices and herbs to your everyday diet, beverages or lifestyle is a practice open to all.

There are plenty of articles, guides and videos that show the herbal blends that we should keep at home and their benefits. This week, a kitchen herbalism workshop is taking place in Kalavassos, held by Gaia Olea in Greek and English. The local brand of handmade herbal skincare and wellness products is opening the doors of its base in the Limassol village to welcome a very limited number of participants this Friday.

During the three-hour workshop, starting at 5.30pm, Elsie of Gaia Olea will show participants how to use mainly local, organic ingredients to make two winter remedies – Fire Cider and Pastilles. Fire Cider is a combination of spices, fruit and herbs extracted in cider vinegar and used to alleviate cold symptoms as well as give the immune system a boost. Pastilles are made with honey and various herbal extracts to soothe and relieve sore throat and cough. Both are perfect for the winter months to stay strong and healthy.

At the beginning of the workshop Elsie will guide participants to get more familiar with the plants they will be using before each participant makes their own fire cider concoction with the ingredients they will choose as well as their own pastilles. At the end of the workshop, they will get to take their new plant wisdom and remedies home.

 

Kitchen Herbalism Workshop

Making fire tonic and pastilles using local, organic ingredients with Gaia Olea. February 4. Gaia Olea, Kalavassos. 5.30pm-8.30pm. €55. In Greek and English. Registration via gaiaolea.com

