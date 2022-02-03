February 3, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Bag thief suspect arrested after police pursuit

By Staff Reporter01
handcuffs 06

Limassol police pursued and arrested a man suspected of breaking a car window and stealing a bag with two passports that were later found in his vehicle.

In a statement on Thursday, police said that the 36-year-old was arrested in connection with investigations into a case of theft and malicious damage on January 25.

The case was reported to police by a Limassol resident who said that someone had broken into her car as it was parked outside a bakery and stolen a bag. In it was her passport and that of her husband and their documents for Cyprus.

Police secured testimony against the suspect and obtained an arrest warrant. At around 7.30 pm on Wednesday, a police patrol spotted the suspect driving in Limassol and signaled him t stop. He sped off, police in pursuit, and ended up in a cul-de-sac where he was arrested.

His car was searched, and police found the passports and documents that had been reported stolen.

 

