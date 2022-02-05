February 5, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Entertainment What's On

World-class maestro Carlos Kalmar to perform with CySO

By Eleni Philippou015
carlos kalmar
carlos kalmar/ vienna/ portrait 2012

A new concert series coming to Nicosia and Limassol will see the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra share the stage with the charismatic, world-class maestro Carlos Kalmar. The Starlight 4 concerts on February 17 and 18 will feature two romantic works written at the end of the 19th century under the direction of conductor Kalmar.

During his long career, Kalmar has held the position of Music Director of the Oregon Philharmonic for 18 years and conducted the most celebrated symphony orchestras of the US, such as those of Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Boston and San Francisco. Audiences in Nicosia will first enjoy Kalmar conducting the CySO at the Nicosia Municipal Theatre and then audiences in Limassol at the Pattihio Municipal Theatre.

Τhe programme will open with Antonín Dvořák’s (1841–1904) wondrous Symphony no. 9, known as the symphony of the New World, which he completed in 1893, a year after his arrival in the United States. Intrigued with the folk idioms of America, Dvořák embodied the peculiarities of Negro and Indian music in the themes of this symphony.

Next, Kalmar will conduct The Overture and the Polovtsian March from Alexander Borodin’s (1833-1887) exotic opera Prince Igor. Infused with Russian folk song idioms and ‘oriental’ melodies, Borodin didn’t manage to complete this grandiose opera. The Polovtsian March – which signifies the triumphal return of the Polovtsian army – was completed by Borodin and orchestrated by Rimsky-Korsakov and now comes to stages in Cyprus.

 

Starlight 4

Cyprus Symphony Orchestra concert with world-class maestro Carlos Kalmar. February 17. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. February 18. Pattihio Municipal Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. Tickets available online at www.cyso.org.cy, www.pattihio.com.cy, at Pallas Theatre Box office and Pattihio Theatre box office. Tel: 22-463144

