From classical to improvisation

By Eleni Philippou
A piano recital scheduled for Wednesday in Paphos with Tatiana Stupak and Andrey Pronin has changed its line-up after one of the musicians tested positive for Covid. Pianist Andrey was to fly from Russia specifically for this concert but due to Covid now he can’t. But the concert will still go ahead with more musicians added to the programme!

The evening will still feature four hands on the piano and taking Andrey’s place is Cypriot pianist Michael Hillides who will join Tatina Stupak in a programme that will include works by Mozart, Brahms and Debussy for four hands.

The programme will also be enriched with the participation of saxophonist Katerina Parpouna who will play Aria by Eugene Bozza, Invierno Porteňo by Astor Piazzolla and more. Some well-known melodies will also be played by the Italian cellist Fabio Cavaggion such as Libertango, Bolero, Stairway to Heaven, the theme from the Pink Panther film, Meet Somebody and Bach’s Prelude No.1. All accompanied by Stupak.

 

Tatiana Stupak and Michael Hillides in concert, accompanied by saxophonist Katerina Parpouna and Italian cellist Fabio Cavaggion. February 16. Markideio Theatre, Paphos. 7.30pm. Tickets must be purchased in advance. €20. www.rialto.interticket.com[email protected]. Tel: 7000-2420

