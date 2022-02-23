February 23, 2022

Dust persists with storms expected on Thursday

A low-pressure system is approaching Cyprus, bringing showers and storms.

A thin layer of dust that has settled in the atmosphere is expected to persist until tomorrow.

Overcast skies are forecast on Wednesday afternoon, with northeasterly to southeasterly winds, moderate to strong force four to five and locally very strong, force five to six, over moderate seas.

Temperatures will rise to 20 degrees Celsius inland, 22 in northern and western coastal regions, 21 in the rest of the coastal areas and 14 on the mountains.

Overcast skies this evening with the possibility of isolated showers.

Winds will be easterly to northeasterly, moderate to strong force four to five, over moderate seas.

Temperatures will drop to 11 degrees Celsius inland, 14 in coastal regions and 9 on the mountains.

Tomorrow, Thursday, local showers and isolated storms are expected, with the possibility of hail and snowfalls over Troodos.

Moderate to strong winds, moderate seas and temperatures of 18 inland, the northern and western coastal regions, 20 in the rest of the coastal areas and 11 on the mountains.

Isolated showers and storms are set to continue on Friday, with more rain on the way at the weekend.

The depth of snow on Troodos square was half a metre on Wednesday morning.

