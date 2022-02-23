February 23, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Featured

Greek PM to represent Cyprus at EU meeting on Ukraine

By Nick Theodoulou0388
File Photo: Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis Speaks During A Joint News Conference With Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi At Maximos Mansion In Athens
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greek Prime Minister Kyriacos Mitsotakis will represent Cyprus at Thursday’s emergency European Council meeting on Ukraine instead of President Nicos Anastasiades.

The president will not be able to attend the meeting in Brussels as he is currently in Dubai and is due to speak at Thursday’s international business forum, Expo 2022, it was announced on Wednesday night.

Thursday’s convening of the council is set to focus on how the bloc will handle Russia’s recognition of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.

The announcement by deputy government spokesperson Niovi Parassinou stated that Anastasiades has informed European Council president Charles Michel of the move.

She further added that Anastasiades has been in contact with Mitsotakis on the issue.

Related Posts

Coronavirus: Three deaths, 2,167 new cases (Updated)

Nick Theodoulou

Ukraine declares state of emergency, summons citizens home from Russia

Reuters News Service

Trade, defence, investment top the agenda of cabinet’s UAE visit

Nick Theodoulou

Live music gigs in Nicosia this week

Eleni Philippou

Disy seeking House resolution condemning Russia’s actions in Ukraine

Staff Reporter

‘I won’t leave a bankrupt state,’ president says on price pressures (Update 3)

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign