Ukraine invasion: Breaking news

LIVE: Russia – Ukraine crisis

9.16: Russia-backed separatists say they downed two Ukrainian warplanes near Luhansk – Russia-backed separatists said in a statement on social media on Thursday they had downed two Ukrainian warplanes in the self-proclaimed Luhansk republic in eastern Ukraine.

9.13: Russian military hardware entering from Crimea – Ukraine said on Thursday that Russia was moving military equipment into the country from annexed Crimea and that Russia was shelling it across the country all the way to western Ukraine’s Lviv region.

Ukraine was facing non-stop cyber attacks, one official said. Another said that one person had been killed and another injured by shelling in Kyiv region.

9.11: Portugal calls for immediate end of Russian military operation – Portugal’s Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva called on Thursday for an immediate end of the Russian military operation in Ukraine.

“The military operation launched this morning by Russia on Ukraine’s territory is an unjustified aggression and a gross violation of international law,” Santos Silva said on his twitter account.

9.06: Spanish PM coordinating with NATO over Russia – The Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Thursday morning condemned the Russian military operation in Ukraine and said he is in contact with allies from NATO to coordinate a response.

9.05: Sweden moves embassy staff from Ukraine capital to Lviv – Sweden has moved its remaining embassy staff to Lviv from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, Foreign Minister Ann Linde said on Twitter on Thursday. “All diplomatic staff relocated to Lviv last night,” she said. “Embassy continues to operate from there.”

9.04: German defence minister: EU, NATO united on Russia – Germany’s defence minister said it was never too late for dialogue with Russia while underscoring that NATO and the European Union stood united in the face of Moscow’s “drastic breach of international law”.

“This is especially true now, of course, for our allies on the eastern flank of the alliance, who can rely on our full support,” Christine Lambrecht said in a statement.

She appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to withdraw his troops immediately and said Russia should prepare for harsh, unprecedented sanctions.

9.02: Russian cenbank says will start FX interventions as rouble tanks – The Russian central bank will start interventions on the currency market and will offer extra liquidity to the banking sector to secure financial stability, the bank said on Thursday. The rouble crashed to an all-time low on Thursday after President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a special military operation in Ukraine.

9.01: Denmark shuts down its embassy in Kyiv – Denmark’s foreign ministry said has shut down its embassy in Ukraine capital Kyiv, it said in a notice on its web page on Thursday, citing safety concerns.