February 25, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Protest in Limassol against Russian invasion of Ukraine

By Jonathan Shkurko0219
ΛΕΜΕΣΟΣ – ΔΙΑΜΑΡΤΥΡΙΑ ΟΥΚΡΑΝΩΝ
Protesters in Limassol on Friday (Photo: CNA)

Over 100 people on Friday staged a protest in Limassol supporting Ukraine after Russian troops invaded and attacked the country, including its capital Kyiv.

Protesters gathered at noon at the old Limassol port, calling on Cyprus and the whole world to help the Ukrainian people.

They carried banners making statements such as #Terrorussia’, ‘Stop Putin, Stop war’, and ‘Stop Russian aggression to save Europe’s future’.

Some reminded that Cypriots should be very familiar with the situation faced by Ukraine, comparing the situation with that of 1974 during the Turkish invasion.

Ukrainians marching in Limassol told the media they were “living in fear and anxiety for their relatives and friends”, many of whom told them that they were looking for shelter in subways and basements in order to escape the bombings.

Among other things, protesters asked the Cypriot government to exclude Russia from the SWIFT international banking system, adding that the issue is no longer about loans and repayments, but about the freedom of a country that is, according to some demonstrators  “a victim of Russia’s expansionism.”

Protests also took place on Thursday both in Limassol and outside the Russian embassy in Nicosia as Cyprus police stepped up security around foreign embassies and at airports, likely expecting more anti-Russian protests over the weekend and in the coming days.

Related Posts

Efforts being made from Cyprus to help Ukrainians stranded in region

Staff Reporter

Donation points open for Ukrainian people

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: Third jab for severely immunosuppressed children aged 12 to 18

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: Death toll revised by another seven, total now 841

Anna Savva

Beach clean-up tomorrow combats illegal dumps in Limassol

Eleni Philippou

Nissi beach fourth best in Europe in Trip Advisor survey

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign