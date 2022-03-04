BrainRocket providing wide-ranging relief to Ukraine refugees

BrainRocket is mobilising its full forces to support Ukrainians fleeing their home country.

The world was brought to a standstill a couple of days ago, as the situation in Ukraine continues to evolve, with harm rendered to homes and other infrastructure in the country.

More than half a million people have left the land, and many more thousands are displaced from their homes within the country. Accordingly, BrainRocket is actively supporting its employees within Ukraine, as well as their families, who are seeking safety elsewhere, with medical and humanitarian aid.

BRO Headquarters have been established to communicate important information and provide constant updates on the situation. Many volunteers have joined BrainRocket’s effort and are dealing, via dedicated Telegram groups, with requests concerning humanitarian aid, medicine, transfers, emotional support, transportation schedules, accommodation, shelter, food, visa support and hotels.

The BRO Social Club is also gathering humanitarian aid in the form of food, clothes, and other personal items to deliver to Ukraine with humanitarian flights.

Meanwhile, in cooperation with other IT companies in Cyprus, BrainRocket will provide housing for over 1,800 Ukrainian refugees. Moreover the company is launching a BRO_Charity_Marathon to assemble contributions and funds donated from employees of the company. On a weekly basis, BrainRocket will double the funds gathered from participants, and send them to those in Ukraine who are in desperate need.

In addition, a BRO_FLY charter has already managed successfully to fly 150 individuals with their families from Romania to Cyprus, and six families have now arrived on the island and will receive their relocation allowance. Those who cannot return to Ukraine and are staying in Cyprus will also receive financial support.

More than 120 appeals for transfers, medical assistance, shelters, visa support and tickets booking have been handled over the last four days, with appropriate assistance provided.

BrainRocket has created a fundraiser to provide financial support for relocated families in Cyprus until they are officially employed. Additionally, food aid packages have been purchased and provided to families in Mykolaiv city, with more food aid funds being transferred. Last but not least, the Jewish community in Anatevka, near Kyiv, is supporting BrainRocket’s effort to transfer all people by bus to the Ukrainian border.

Every donation will make an impact, and this is just one of the methods that those based in Cyprus can use to help the people of Ukraine as they flee the war in their beloved home country.

Given recent events, Ukrainians require our help more than ever; therefore, BrainRocket urges all other corporations and organisations to take part in such initiatives and support the people affected by the crisis.

Knowing the country needs immediate assistance, BrainRocket is losing no time in providing as much practical aid as possible, while hoping, above all, for peace and security in Ukraine in the coming days.