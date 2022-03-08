March 8, 2022

Anastasiades heads to Paris for heads of government meeting

By Christodoulos Mavroudis
President Anastasiades will travel to Paris on Wednesday ahead of the European Council’s informal meeting of heads of government at Versailles on March 10 and 11.

The European Council will be discussing the EU’s Strategic Autonomy in relation to the security considerations arising out of the Ukrainian crisis and in relation to Defence and Energy sectors.

Issues relevant to the recovery plan, competition and investment will also be discussed.

On the sidelines, the leaders will attend a ceremony that is part of the European Remembrance Day for Victims of Terrorism.

Anastasiades will be accompanied by government spokesman Marios Pelekanos and Under-secretary of the President Kyriakos Kousios.

