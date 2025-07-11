A special riot police unit will begin patrolling Larnaca’s popular Finikoudes beachfront from Friday night, President Nikos Christodoulides announced, following a visit to the Larnaca police headquarters.

Starting at 8pm, 20 members from the rapid response unit (MMAD) will be stationed in the area, Christodoulides said. “They will have a visible presence and take all necessary actions to prevent such unacceptable incidents.”

“Cyprus is a hospitable country, but no one should mistake our hospitality for weakness,” the president said after a meeting at the station with Police chief Stelios Papatheodorou.

The decision follows a rise in public complaints from Larnaca residents, which the president said prompted him to visit the area in person. “I have received many messages from people about what has been happening in Finikoudes,” he said.

Christodoulides also added that he has been in contact with Deputy Migration Minister Nicholas Ioannides and that concrete steps will be taken regarding groups of minors allegedly involved in the violence.

The president called on the judiciary to fast-track cases related to hooliganism and attacks, saying such crimes should not take months to come to trial. “Without interfering in the judiciary, I urge that these cases be tried within a week. We cannot afford to wait six to twelve months. Justice delayed sends the wrong message — that there are no consequences.”

He added that where immediate trial is not possible, suspects should be held in custody. “Otherwise, the message we send is that there is not punishment for actions that go beyond the scope of the law.”

Asked about the courts’ reported reluctance to detain minors due to a lack of facilities, Christodoulides said it is the responsibility of the executive branch to respond once judicial decisions are made. “We already have holding centres, and additional spaces are in progress. Developments are underway.”

Christodoulides stressed that Cyprus remains committed to its international obligations regarding the treatment of minors and asylum seekers but warned: “We are a welcoming country, but our hospitality should not be misinterpreted.”

He confirmed that he had discussed the situation with Larnaca mayor Andreas Vyras and asked for the municipality’s support in restoring order. “This phenomenon will stop,” he declared.